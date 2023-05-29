Veterans and fallen soldiers honored at Glasgow Municipal Cemetery

American flags dotted the headstones of fallen soldiers at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery, as...
American flags dotted the headstones of fallen soldiers at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery, as residents gathered to honor veterans and those who lost their lives serving the country.(WBKO)
By Sarah Phipps
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - American flags dotted the headstones of fallen soldiers at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery as residents gathered to honor veterans and those who lost their lives serving the country.

“If you won’t honor the past, you won’t know what the future is. They have freedom, they don’t appreciate it. It’s one of those things that you really don’t think about unless you don’t have it,” said Marine veteran Earl Houchens.

Houchens was given the honor of laying a wreath at a memorial stone for fallen soldiers, saying we owe it to them to keep their memory alive.

“They fought for your freedom, so you owe them that,” Houchens said. “You need to be with them, for them, everything.”

Sergeant E-5 Billy Houchens was one of three recipients of this year’s patriot award, given to local veterans who have gone above and beyond serving the country and community.

“I think every young male should join or be active or do something in the military. You waited to be drafted, or you enlisted. I enlisted for six years,” said Sgt. Houchens.

Sergeant Houchens said American citizens owe everything to the men and women who serve, adding that most countries don’t have the same luxuries.

“They fought for our country, they fought for every one of us,” Sgt. Houchens said. “Freedom is the most important thing we have in life.”

Along with serving in the 24th infantry division, Sgt. Houchens served 27 years with the city of Glasgow’s street department.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Anissa Sprowles was last seen by family at a residence in Metcalfe County on May...
Metcalfe County woman, two children reported missing
The community of Morgantown gathered to celebrate the opening of Charles Black Park.
City of Morgantown celebrates opening of new, $6M park
Allen County deputies found multiple bags of meth and several drug paraphernalia on Coakley...
Man arrested during traffic stop for drug possession
17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the...
Teenager pronounced dead at Lake Cumberland
Holiday World
Alcohol offered at Holiday World for the first time

Latest News

Local fitness center hosts ‘the Murph Challenge’ for Memorial Day
Glasgow High School Coach Sam Royse reflects on more than 30 years as the head coach of the...
Glasgow baseball coach reflects on career as retirement nears
A southern Kentucky teenager is dead after drowning at Lake Cumberland.
Teen dies after car drives into water at Lake Cumberland
A group of veterans and members of the armed services walked from Richmond to Winchester on...
Kentucky veterans, service members walk a symbolic 22 miles on Memorial Day