Veterans and fallen soldiers honored at Glasgow Municipal Cemetery

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - American flags dotted the headstones of fallen soldiers at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery as residents gathered to honor veterans and those who lost their lives serving the country.

“If you won’t honor the past, you won’t know what the future is. They have freedom, they don’t appreciate it. It’s one of those things that you really don’t think about unless you don’t have it,” said Marine veteran Earl Houchens.

Houchens was given the honor of laying a wreath at a memorial stone for fallen soldiers, saying we owe it to them to keep their memory alive.

“They fought for your freedom, so you owe them that,” Houchens said. “You need to be with them, for them, everything.”

Sergeant E-5 Billy Houchens was one of three recipients of this year’s patriot award, given to local veterans who have gone above and beyond serving the country and community.

“I think every young male should join or be active or do something in the military. You waited to be drafted, or you enlisted. I enlisted for six years,” said Sgt. Houchens.

Sergeant Houchens said American citizens owe everything to the men and women who serve, adding that most countries don’t have the same luxuries.

“They fought for our country, they fought for every one of us,” Sgt. Houchens said. “Freedom is the most important thing we have in life.”

Along with serving in the 24th infantry division, Sgt. Houchens served 27 years with the city of Glasgow’s street department.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.