Warmer Days Ahead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight is quiet and comfy, but the heat and humidity is on the rise tomorrow. Expect highs in the middle 80s with a few isolated showers and storms later in the afternoon. Highs close in on 90 later in the workweek, but there could be a few scattered showers and storms to cool it down for a short period of time. Temperatures are likely to reach 90 this weekend as humidity levels lower just a bit.

With more heat and some humidity comes those higher "feel-like" temperatures over the next few days (David Wolter)

The drier air in place is also going to limit those rain chances as well. Summer is unofficially here!

