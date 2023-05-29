Warmer Days Ahead

By David Wolter
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
With more heat and some humidity comes that chance for a few scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tonight is quiet and comfy, but the heat and humidity is on the rise tomorrow. Expect highs in the middle 80s with a few isolated showers and storms later in the afternoon. Highs close in on 90 later in the workweek, but there could be a few scattered showers and storms to cool it down for a short period of time. Temperatures are likely to reach 90 this weekend as humidity levels lower just a bit.

With more heat and some humidity comes those higher "feel-like" temperatures over the next few...
With more heat and some humidity comes those higher "feel-like" temperatures over the next few days(David Wolter)

The drier air in place is also going to limit those rain chances as well. Summer is unofficially here!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

26-year-old Anissa Sprowles was last seen by family at a residence in Metcalfe County on May...
Metcalfe County woman, two children reported missing
The community of Morgantown gathered to celebrate the opening of Charles Black Park.
City of Morgantown celebrates opening of new, $6M park
Allen County deputies found multiple bags of meth and several drug paraphernalia on Coakley...
Man arrested during traffic stop for drug possession
17-year-old Cameron Powell of Somerset was pronounced dead at Clifty Creek boat ramp by the...
Teenager pronounced dead at Lake Cumberland
Holiday World
Alcohol offered at Holiday World for the first time

Latest News

Temperatures soar near 90° by the end of this week
Afternoon pop-up thunderstorms becoming likely after today
Forecast Is Heating Up
June 4-10
Afternoon pop-up thunderstorms becoming likely after today
June 4-10
Seasonal Memorial Day weather expected