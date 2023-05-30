Arts of Southern Kentucky announces 2023-24 Broadway series

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – The Arts of Southern Kentucky announced Tuesday details concerning their 2023-24 Broadway series lineup.

The series will include Ramsey Theatre Company productions of “Little Shop Horrors” and “Cinderella.” A Broadway touring of “Mean Girls” is also slated to be a part of the lineup.

“Broadway events at SKyPAC this season have been very well received,” said Arts of Southern Kentucky CEO Jeffrey Reed. “We even had to add a performance of ‘Beauty & The Beast’ just to accommodate friends and family of the cast. With this confidence, we’ve increased the number of Broadway events for next season.”

As a free bonus event with a season subscription package, they will show “On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan.”

All events will take place in the Rita & Jim Scott Concert Hall of the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC). Season ticket packages are available now, online at www.theyskypac.com, by calling (270) 904-1880, or in person at 601 College Street in downtown Bowling Green.

For a limited time, 2023-24 Renshaw Automotive Group Broadway Series subscribers will be able to add tickets to “Madagascar: The Musical” (Oct. 18, 2023) and “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage” (Dec. 22, 2023).

“Mean Girls” – Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Tina Fey’s hit musical tells the story of a naïve newbie who falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies. The touring Broadway show Entertainment Weekly calls “A MARVEL: dazzling and hilarious!” Sponsor: Service One Credit Union. Co-sponsor: Bell, Orr, Ayers & Moore, P.S.C.

“Little Shop of Horrors” – Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. The world’s most dangerous houseplant comes to life in SKyPAC as the Ramsey Theatre Company presents the Broadway sensation with music and book by Disney collaborators (Aladdin, Beauty & The Beast and The Little Mermaid) Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. Sponsor: Houchens Industries. Music Director Sponsor: Flora Templeton Stuart Accident Injury Attorneys

“On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan” – Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. Experience the inspiring true story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, and their rise to international superstardom, in this high-energy touring Broadway production. “The very air in the room seems to vibrate in the undeniably crowd-pleasing musical,” raves the New York Times.

“Cinderella” – Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. The acclaimed Broadway version of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s 1957 television sensation that starred Julie Andrews and was viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide. Sponsor: Houchens Insurance Group/Auto Owners Insurance. Music Director Sponsor: Flora Templeton Stuart Accident Injury Attorneys.



The entire series is sponsored by Renshaw Automotive Group.

