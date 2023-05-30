Arts of Southern Kentucky announces 2023-24 Broadway series

Season ticket packages are on sale now with On Your Feet included as free bonus event.
The commissioned sculpture is on track to be unveiled in fall, 2024.
By Brennan Crain
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – The Arts of Southern Kentucky announced Tuesday details concerning their 2023-24 Broadway series lineup.

The series will include Ramsey Theatre Company productions of “Little Shop Horrors” and “Cinderella.” A Broadway touring of “Mean Girls” is also slated to be a part of the lineup.

“Broadway events at SKyPAC this season have been very well received,” said Arts of Southern Kentucky CEO Jeffrey Reed. “We even had to add a performance of ‘Beauty & The Beast’ just to accommodate friends and family of the cast. With this confidence, we’ve increased the number of Broadway events for next season.”

As a free bonus event with a season subscription package, they will show “On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan.”

All events will take place in the Rita & Jim Scott Concert Hall of the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC). Season ticket packages are available now, online at www.theyskypac.com, by calling (270) 904-1880, or in person at 601 College Street in downtown Bowling Green.

For a limited time, 2023-24 Renshaw Automotive Group Broadway Series subscribers will be able to add tickets to “Madagascar: The Musical” (Oct. 18, 2023) and “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage” (Dec. 22, 2023).

  • “Mean Girls” – Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
    • Tina Fey’s hit musical tells the story of a naïve newbie who falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies. The touring Broadway show Entertainment Weekly calls “A MARVEL: dazzling and hilarious!”
    • Sponsor: Service One Credit Union. Co-sponsor: Bell, Orr, Ayers & Moore, P.S.C.
  • “Little Shop of Horrors” – Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.
    • The world’s most dangerous houseplant comes to life in SKyPAC as the Ramsey Theatre Company presents the Broadway sensation with music and book by Disney collaborators (Aladdin, Beauty & The Beast and The Little Mermaid) Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. Sponsor: Houchens Industries.
    • Music Director Sponsor: Flora Templeton Stuart Accident Injury Attorneys
  • “On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan” – Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.
    • Experience the inspiring true story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, and their rise to international superstardom, in this high-energy touring Broadway production. “The very air in the room seems to vibrate in the undeniably crowd-pleasing musical,” raves the New York Times.
  • “Cinderella” – Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.
    • The acclaimed Broadway version of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s 1957 television sensation that starred Julie Andrews and was viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide. Sponsor: Houchens Insurance Group/Auto Owners Insurance.
    • Music Director Sponsor: Flora Templeton Stuart Accident Injury Attorneys.

The entire series is sponsored by Renshaw Automotive Group.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

