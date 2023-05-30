Bowling Green man with Down Syndrome competes in Nashville Half Marathon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crossfit Old School is celebrating one of its members for recently completing the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Half Marathon in Nashville.

41-year-old Junior Morgan has Down Syndrome and has been training at the gym since 2017. In December, he was inspired to begin training to compete in marathons by gym owner and trainer Erin Richter.

The race in April was his first marathon since he began training. He completed the race in 3 hours and 16 minutes.

Initially, his mother Cathy Morgan was nervous about his decision to begin running competitively but quickly became supportive after seeing his drive and dedication to training.

“When he does something, he puts everything he’s got into it. He doesn’t try to quit or anything like that. With Erin’s training and her telling me what to feed him, how much water he needed to drink, he did really good,” said Cathy.

In the months leading up to the race, Junior trained with other members of the gym for motivation and accountability.

“Any time I would show up here he would already be here working out and running or ready to go so it kind of kept me accountable,” said Brad Stinson, gym attendee and training partner.

Junior looks forward to running more events and working out with his friends at the gym.

