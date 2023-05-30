Deadly Georgetown police chase crash similar to situation that resulted in passage of Jill’s Law

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A law passed three years ago mandates that Kentucky police agencies have policies regarding chases.

The law, known as Jill’s Law, came about after a crash that killed Jill Hurst in Anderson County. Police say a man high on acid was trying to get away from them when his car hit the car Hurst was in, killing her.

What happened then is very similar to what happened Tuesday in Georgetown.

Jill’s Law was signed into law by Governor Andy Beshear in 2020. The law states that police agencies have to have a pursuit plan and policy regarding how they conduct police chases.

Tuesday morning, police say a suspected intoxicated driver was trying to get away from officers when that driver collided head-on with another car, killing the other driver.

“And there is no right answer in these situations. That is what makes it so hard and so devastating,” said Alex Otte with Mothers Against Drunk Driving. “But law enforcement does have a responsibility to get these people off the road and off the water.”

The 2020 law does not prevent police from engaging in pursuits but does require departments to have a plan in place.

“If an officer or a member of the community sees someone who is clearly not okay, and that person has the potential to go and kill someone, what do they do? What is the right answer?” Otte said.

We reached out to Jill Hurt’s family Tuesday, but they told us they are heartbroken for the family of the victim in this morning’s tragic accident.

Jill’s Law also requires police to undergo a certain amount of training regarding police pursuits.

