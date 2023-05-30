Escaped Ohio inmate set to appear in Henderson court

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - James Lee, the man who authorities say escaped with Bradley Gillespie, is scheduled to be in court Tuesday.

Lee was in the Ohio Correctional Facility after he was convicted of burglary and breaking and entering back in 2021.

Right now, he’s in the Henderson County Jail on several charges.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

It is not known when he will be extradited back to Ohio.

We will update you with what’s announced in Tuesday’s hearing.

