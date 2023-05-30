A few pop-up thunderstorms possible this week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday is off to a beautiful, sunny start with temperatures in the 50s and 60s across the area. We’ll see some chances for pop-up thunderstorms by this afternoon.

Warmer temperatures will be present as well

We’ll keep the chances for scattered afternoon rain and storms throughout the rest of the week before chances relax by Friday. This weekend is looking mostly dry but HOT with temperatures in the lower 90s. The higher temperatures and drier conditions will be thanks to a slight lowering of humidity heading into the weekend. A very warm start to your June with summer-like temperatures and humidity. Stay hydrated out there!

