Fort Campbell soldier killed in Clarksville motorcycle crash

Fatal Accident Crash Investigators (FACT) were called to the scene.
Crash involving motorcycle shuts down portion of Ft. Campbell Blvd. in Clarksville
Crash involving motorcycle shuts down portion of Ft. Campbell Blvd. in Clarksville(Dash 10 Media)
By Amanda Hara
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Fort Campbell soldier was killed in a motorcycle crash late Monday night, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

A motorcycle and vehicle crashed on Ft. Campbell Boulevard around 10:35 p.m. Monday, causing northbound lanes to close near Durrett Drive.

The motorcyclist, identified by police as a Fort Campbell soldier, was taken to Tennova Healthcare. He died from his injuries, police said.

The man’s identity is being held pending next-of-kin notification, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Clarksville’s fatal crash team at (931) 648-0656.

