Fort Campbell soldier killed in Clarksville motorcycle crash
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Fort Campbell soldier was killed in a motorcycle crash late Monday night, according to the Clarksville Police Department.
A motorcycle and vehicle crashed on Ft. Campbell Boulevard around 10:35 p.m. Monday, causing northbound lanes to close near Durrett Drive.
The motorcyclist, identified by police as a Fort Campbell soldier, was taken to Tennova Healthcare. He died from his injuries, police said.
The man’s identity is being held pending next-of-kin notification, police said. The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Clarksville’s fatal crash team at (931) 648-0656.
