GFD responds to Lexington Drive house fire

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - No Injuries were reported at a house fire on Lexington Drive in Glasgow Tuesday afternoon.

The Glasgow Fire Department responded around 12:11 p.m., according to the department, where they found a duplex had smoke coming from the windows and flames from a back window.

The fire was contained to the bathroom, and firefighters determined the fire originated around the hot water heater, and “appeared to be electrical in nature.”

The department was on the scene for less than an hour, according to a release, and they were assisted by the Barren Metcalfe EMS and Glasgow Police Department.

