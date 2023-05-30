GFD responds to Lexington Drive house fire

(MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - No Injuries were reported at a house fire on Lexington Drive in Glasgow Tuesday afternoon.

The Glasgow Fire Department responded around 12:11 p.m., according to the department, where they found a duplex had smoke coming from the windows and flames from a back window.

The fire was contained to the bathroom, and firefighters determined the fire originated around the hot water heater, and “appeared to be electrical in nature.”

The department was on the scene for less than an hour, according to a release, and they were assisted by the Barren Metcalfe EMS and Glasgow Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community of Morgantown gathered to celebrate the opening of Charles Black Park.
City of Morgantown celebrates opening of new, $6M park
26-year-old Anissa Sprowles was last seen by family at a residence in Metcalfe County on May...
Metcalfe County woman, two children reported missing
No injuries reported in Glasgow house fire.
No injuries reported in Monday morning house fire
51-year-old Bobby Mosby
Muhlenberg community mourns loss of county fire captain
USGS reports 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Calhoun

Latest News

In 1963, Jesse Brown walked into Glasgow High School to teach his first year of school and has...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Jesse Brown
William "Junior" Morgan competed in and completed the St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll half marathon.
Bowling Green man with Down Syndrome competes in Nashville Half Marathon
A police cruiser light bar.
KSP: Stray bullet strikes vehicle traveling along interstate
James Lee
Escaped Ohio inmate set to appear in Henderson court