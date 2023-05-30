Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Jesse Brown

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - In 1963, Jesse Brown walked into Glasgow High School to teach his first year of school and has been doing so for the last 60 years.

“He is a legend in the Glasgow school system. He is just a wealth of knowledge,” said Dr. Amy Allen, principal of Glasgow High School.

As a history and social studies teacher, Brown witnessed and was able to teach about many of the major events of the 20th century. His first school year saw the March on Washington, the Kennedy assassination, and the arrival of the Beatles. His second year saw the desegregation of Glasgow Schools.

“It went so smoothly. Leadership in both communities had prepared our students and it was a very uneventful experience,” said Brown.

When it was time to retire, he knew that he wanted to remain in the classroom educating the young people of Glasgow. He continued to do so as a regular substitute teacher.

“Some of the teachers when they retire, they don’t want to come back, but Mr. Brown is here every day,” said Cody Mercer, a junior at Glasgow High School.

He also taught at WKU’s Glasgow campus. A number of current and former students are now his co-workers. School Secretary, Rita Bishop, remembers having Brown as a teacher during her years at Glasgow High School.

“He still loves the kids. He still loves the faculty/staff. It’s like a big family and he’s our grandpa,” said Bishop.

Three generations of his family have attended Glasgow schools during his time with the system. “Both of my children are graduates of Glasgow High School and I have grandchildren who are graduates and I have great-grandchildren who are attending Glasgow schools,” said Brown.

His dedication to teaching and love for school comes from his experiences as a student in Barren County schools.

“I always loved school and I really had some good teachers who I really appreciated, and I wanted to do for young people what they had done for me,” he said.

This also influenced his decision to return to school in a part-time capacity.

“I loved teaching. I kind of hated to see the school year end and so it was a no-brainer for me to stay involved in teaching,” said Brown. “I think that was one thing that made it easier for me, I care about the students.”

He now divides his time between his farm, helping out at the Museum of the Barrens, and the school.

“He works here at the school pretty much on any given day,” said Jennifer Carter, PASS Coach.

His late wife was the librarian at the high school and after her passing, Brown says being at the school and working with everyone helps him immensely.

“The six years since her death, this is the best place I can be. It keeps my mind on things other than what I’ve lost,” said Brown.

While he has spent decades teaching history as his main subject, Brown hopes that his students have learned another important lesson from their time with him.

“I would like for people to learn to respect each other, treat each other with dignity, and love your fellow man,” he said.

