KSP: Stray bullet strikes vehicle traveling along interstate

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) – State police are investigating an incident after a stray bullet apparently struck a moving vehicle Saturday in Simpson County.

Units from Kentucky State Police and Tennessee Highway Patrol were dispatched to a shots-fired call shortly before 10 p.m. on May 27. A caller advised police the shooting had happened around the northbound rest area.

KSP Post 3 Public Information Officer Daniel Priddy tells WBKO News a preliminary investigation indicates the incident stems from an accidental shooting nearby.

“Individuals were target practicing and a stray bullet struck a car on I-65 near the state line,” Priddy said in a text message to WBKO on Tuesday morning.

KSP says the shooting was traced back to an abandoned house near Interstate 65. One “minor injury” was sustained during the incident.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.