Police: Burglars targeted lakeside home on paddleboards

Police are looking for burglary suspects who used standup paddleboards as a getaway vehicle.
By Maddie White
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YARROW POINT, Wash. (KING) – Police in Washington state are asking people who live on Lake Washington to be on alert for burglars with an unusual mode of transportation.

The waves of the lake have been known to buoy many a watercraft, and this Memorial Day was no exception, as a serene crowd soaked in its quiet charm.

However, the peaceful lake was used in a surprising way Thursday morning when burglars used stand-up paddleboards to make their getaway.

Mikail Johnston, a resident who lives nearby, said he was shocked by the burglary.

“This seems like some sort of ‘Mission Impossible’-type thing,” he said.

Police said the burglars were wearing wetsuits when they paddled up to a home on 95th Avenue Northeast in Yarrow Point.

Once at the home, they forced their way through the back glass door of the home along Lake Washington.

“It’s crazy,” Johnston said. “Hard to believe someone would target a house like that.”

Officials haven’t yet revealed what was taken from the home. Responding officers suggested over a police scanner that the burglars took around $20,000 in cash.

“You don’t see that everyday. It’s like a full-on heist basically,” Johnston said.

Police are asking anyone with information that could be helpful to the investigation to come forward.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community of Morgantown gathered to celebrate the opening of Charles Black Park.
City of Morgantown celebrates opening of new, $6M park
26-year-old Anissa Sprowles was last seen by family at a residence in Metcalfe County on May...
Metcalfe County woman, two children reported missing
No injuries reported in Glasgow house fire.
No injuries reported in Monday morning house fire
51-year-old Bobby Mosby
Muhlenberg community mourns loss of county fire captain
USGS reports 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Calhoun

Latest News

Family sought after Army uniform with love letter from 1957 found in ditch
D’Andray Thomas said his daughter, Brielle “Bri Bri” Thomas, was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal...
Man shaves his dreads in support of his daughter fighting cancer
FILE - A worker arranges food onto plates in the kitchen of a restaurant in New York on Dec....
Sick workers tied to 40% of restaurant food poisoning outbreaks, CDC says
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, sit together...
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, the Carter Center says
Dr. Morris Wortman, 72, of Rochester, was a passenger in the experimental aircraft that went...
Fertility doctor accused of using own sperm dies in crash of hand-built plane