Police name suspect in deadly Georgetown police chase crash

Police name suspect in deadly Georgetown police chase crash
By WKYT News Staff and Jeremy Tombs
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know the name of the suspect accused of leading police on a chase that left one person dead in Georgetown.

Police say Deionta Catlett is facing a manslaughter charge.

Police say Deionta Catlett is facing a manslaughter charge.
Police say Deionta Catlett is facing a manslaughter charge.(Scott County Detention Center)

The crash happened early Tuesday morning on US-25 near Pebble Beach Drive.

Georgetown Police Chief Darin Allgood says a suspected intoxicated driver went through the city of Georgetown, eventually getting onto northbound US Route 25. He says the driver U-turned at Burton Pike and started to come back southbound.

Chief Allgood says spike strips were deployed but failed to stop the vehicle. While traveling south, the driver crossed the center line, hitting another vehicle head-on. The collision killed the other driver.

Police say Catlett was taken to the hospital in Georgetown to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Scott County Coroner has not yet identified the victim in the deadly crash.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community of Morgantown gathered to celebrate the opening of Charles Black Park.
City of Morgantown celebrates opening of new, $6M park
26-year-old Anissa Sprowles was last seen by family at a residence in Metcalfe County on May...
Metcalfe County woman, two children reported missing
No injuries reported in Glasgow house fire.
No injuries reported in Monday morning house fire
51-year-old Bobby Mosby
Muhlenberg community mourns loss of county fire captain
USGS reports 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Calhoun

Latest News

BG man with Down Syndrome competes in Nashville Half Marathon
3 Kentucky students at 95th Scripps National Spelling Bee
Vet Summit analyzing horse deaths at Churchill Downs Begins
Horse racing regulators to hold emergency summit after 12 horses dead
Professionals give advice on safely kayaking and canoeing the Green River