Professionals give advice on safely kayaking and canoeing the Green River

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -After a busy Memorial Day weekend, and one missing kayaker safely located on the river, Green River Canoeing and Kayaking Owner, Barbara Davis, advises that those on the water go in with a plan and with proper safety equipment.

“The main thing is knowing where you’re going in at and knowing where you’re coming out at. We try to point that out to people, it’s very important. But you know, if you’re on the river and you’re talking and you’re not paying attention, it can be easily missed,” said Davis.

Many trips booked through professional outfitters, like Davis’, will have all safety precautions handled, but individual trips can be treacherous without prior knowledge of the river. With the removal of one dam and the partial removal of another along the Green River, water levels can be unpredictable. Though the dam removals are not the only obstacle along the waterway.

“We never know when the Corps is letting out water, so that’s another issue. When they release water, they don’t tell us. If people were staying out overnight, they need to know to camp high because if that were the case the river can rise,” Davis warns.

She knows all too well the obstacles of the Green River. In her time as owner, she has seen some water adventurers throw caution to the wind, either continuing past their point of exit or ignoring instructions during safety briefings. These frequently lead to rescue missions later in the night.

“There comes a time of day when this boat’s not in and we need to take some action here. And, of course, we contact our park service. We have had situations where rangers have to get out in a boat and go get somebody off the river,” said Davis.

With proper prior planning, and asking for advice from those that know the river’s patterns, these dangerous situations can be avoided. Davis stresses that life jackets are required within Mammoth Cave National Park, where the Green River flows. Alcohol use is not permitted in her canoes and kayaks, and they check the water daily to ensure safe passage.

“We have a gauge at the Green River Ferry that we have to operate by. Other people need to call. They can call the park service, maybe call the ranger station to find out what are the river conditions before they actually get on the river,” said Davis.

She believes that with a plan, the right safety gear, and an appreciation for the dangers of the water, a day on the river can be the perfect chance to cool off during the upcoming hot summer.

