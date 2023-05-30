Summer-like Stretch Ahead

Summer-like weather expected over the next several days with only a few isolated showers and storms during the afternoon.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few isolated showers and storms are possible during the early evening, but much of the night should be quiet. Expect lows in the lower and middle 60s. We turn back into the middle 80s Wednesday afternoon. There will be a few more scattered afternoon showers and storms in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday, but Friday and the weekend looks mainly sunny and hot with highs around 90.

The humidity stays up through Thursday before lessening a little bit for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will still be hot. (David Wolter)

