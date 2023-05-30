Summer-like Stretch Ahead
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few isolated showers and storms are possible during the early evening, but much of the night should be quiet. Expect lows in the lower and middle 60s. We turn back into the middle 80s Wednesday afternoon. There will be a few more scattered afternoon showers and storms in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday, but Friday and the weekend looks mainly sunny and hot with highs around 90.
