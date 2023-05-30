USGS reports 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Calhoun

(MGN)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - We’ve heard from several viewers in McLean County Monday night.

Callers from Calhoun tell us they felt some strong shaking that they think might have been an earthquake.

Around 10:35 p.m. Monday night, we were notified by the USGS that it was indeed an earthquake.

They report it was a 3.0 magnitude quake at 9:45 p.m., 3.2 miles West of Calhoun.

The USGS first said it was a 3.3 magnitude before sending another notification.

Most of the callers we heard from were in Calhoun, but one tells us she felt it from Owensboro.

Experts say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community of Morgantown gathered to celebrate the opening of Charles Black Park.
City of Morgantown celebrates opening of new, $6M park
26-year-old Anissa Sprowles was last seen by family at a residence in Metcalfe County on May...
Metcalfe County woman, two children reported missing
No injuries reported in Glasgow house fire.
No injuries reported in Monday morning house fire
While some may view the word “redneck” as a derogatory term, the Redneck Rave works to show a...
“Redneck Rave” returns to Southcentral Kentucky for Memorial Day Weekend
FILE - Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby...
Horse racing authority calls for emergency summit with Churchill Downs in wake of 12 deaths

Latest News

Local fitness center hosts ‘the Murph Challenge’ for Memorial Day
Glasgow baseball coach reflects on career as retirement nears
More details emerge in the death of a teen who drowned at Lake Cumberland
Veterans, service members put on 7th annual ruck walk