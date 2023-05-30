WKU Baseball’s AJ Fiechter enters the transfer portal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball sophomore infielder AJ Fiechter announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he will be entering the transfer portal.

I would like to thank Western Kentucky for the last two years but after much thought and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.

AJ Fiechter

2 years of eligibility left

SS, 2B, 3B

3.46 GPA

Video on synergy

Phone: 770-639-7205

Email: Ajnoles24@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/lnbA93jIlo — AJ Fiechter (@AJFiechter) May 30, 2023

During the 2023 season, Fiechter put up a .301 batting average, and totaled 20 RBI and one home run.

One of his biggest plays of the season was during the first round of the Conference USA tournament where he hit an RBI single to seal the game in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the ninth inning to push WKU to a 10-9 victory over FAU.

Fiechter will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.