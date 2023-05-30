WKU Baseball’s AJ Fiechter enters the transfer portal

AJ Fiechter walks it off for the Tops 10-9 win over FAU in the first round of the C-USA...
AJ Fiechter walks it off for the Tops 10-9 win over FAU in the first round of the C-USA tournament(ESPN+)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Baseball sophomore infielder AJ Fiechter announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he will be entering the transfer portal.

During the 2023 season, Fiechter put up a .301 batting average, and totaled 20 RBI and one home run.

One of his biggest plays of the season was during the first round of the Conference USA tournament where he hit an RBI single to seal the game in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the ninth inning to push WKU to a 10-9 victory over FAU.

Fiechter will have two years of eligibility remaining.

