Beshear announces special election to fill Rep. Lamin Swann’s seat

State Representative Lamin Swann from Lexington has reportedly passed away after a medical emergency left him hospitalized.(Kentucky General Assembly/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Julia Sandor
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know when a special election will be held to fill a Lexington state house seat.

Representative Lamin Swann died earlier in May after a medical emergency.

He served House District 93 in Fayette County. Swann was just elected to his first term in November 2022.

Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced a special election will be held on November 7 to fill his seat.

The Governor remembered Swann during his Team Kentucky briefing.

“I really enjoyed our friendship getting to know him,” said Gov. Beshear. “He was always trying to do what he thought was right and we will miss him.

The special election is on the same day as the general election.

