Beshear: Toyota’s manufacturing operation goes electric

(Toyota)
By Will Whaley
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that leaders at Toyota committed to retain 700 full-time Kentucky jobs and establish the company’s first U.S.-assembled battery electric vehicle (BEV) at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky (TMMK) in Georgetown.

The project is part of a $591 million commitment for future projects at the Scott County facility.

“This is incredible news that further cements Kentucky as the center of the electric vehicle sector,” Beshear said. “Toyota has long been a vital part of the automotive industry in the commonwealth, and now the company is positioned to help lead us into the future. I want to thank the company’s leaders for their commitment to our state’s incredible workforce and can’t wait to see what’s next for Toyota and Kentucky.”

Toyota leadership confirmed plans to assemble an all-new, three-row SUV BEV at TMMK as the operation leads the company’s vehicle carbon reduction efforts.

Through its ongoing incentive agreement with the state, the company has committed to the retention of nearly 9,000 employees at the Georgetown operation.

TMMK will source batteries from Toyota’s North Carolina battery manufacturing plant, which also will expand to support further electrification of the company’s U.S.-based production.

This project follows an October 2021 announcement of a $461 million investment to upgrade the Georgetown facility and prepare the site for future vehicle electrification.

That announcement included the transition of 1,400 indirect employees to direct Toyota roles.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police cruiser light bar.
KSP: Stray bullet strikes vehicle traveling along interstate
USGS reports 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Calhoun
51-year-old Bobby Mosby
Muhlenberg community mourns loss of county fire captain
The Rone Estate Auction on June 5th: Own a Rare Piece of Logansport
GFD responds to Lexington Drive house fire

Latest News

Night Sky
MCNP to host night events June 2, 3
Louisville man wanted on several charges caught in Madisonville
Louisville man wanted on several charges caught in Madisonville
Three students represented Kentucky and 'Visit Hopkinsville' in the 95th Annual Scripps...
Three local students participate in Scripps National Spelling Bee
I-65 Southbound reduced to one lane next two weekends