Beshear: Toyota’s manufacturing operation goes electric

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that leaders at Toyota committed to retain 700 full-time Kentucky jobs and establish the company’s first U.S.-assembled battery electric vehicle (BEV) at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky (TMMK) in Georgetown.

The project is part of a $591 million commitment for future projects at the Scott County facility.

“This is incredible news that further cements Kentucky as the center of the electric vehicle sector,” Beshear said. “Toyota has long been a vital part of the automotive industry in the commonwealth, and now the company is positioned to help lead us into the future. I want to thank the company’s leaders for their commitment to our state’s incredible workforce and can’t wait to see what’s next for Toyota and Kentucky.”

Toyota leadership confirmed plans to assemble an all-new, three-row SUV BEV at TMMK as the operation leads the company’s vehicle carbon reduction efforts.

Through its ongoing incentive agreement with the state, the company has committed to the retention of nearly 9,000 employees at the Georgetown operation.

TMMK will source batteries from Toyota’s North Carolina battery manufacturing plant, which also will expand to support further electrification of the company’s U.S.-based production.

This project follows an October 2021 announcement of a $461 million investment to upgrade the Georgetown facility and prepare the site for future vehicle electrification.

That announcement included the transition of 1,400 indirect employees to direct Toyota roles.

