Getting Hotter Over Next Few Days

By David Wolter
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Temperatures look to climb into the 90s Friday and Saturday before backing off a little more next week.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few showers and storms with locally heavy rain possible during the early evening, then mainly clear on the overnight. A few additional showers and storms are possible on Thursday, but Friday and the weekend looks dry. The big story will be the heat as highs get into the lower and middle 90s. The humidity does decrease, so the heat index should not be any higher than the actual air temperature.

High temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s for Friday and Saturday.
High temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s for Friday and Saturday.(David Wolter)

Next week appears to be a little more seasonable with highs in the lower and middle 80s.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police cruiser light bar.
KSP: Stray bullet strikes vehicle traveling along interstate
USGS reports 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Calhoun
51-year-old Bobby Mosby
Muhlenberg community mourns loss of county fire captain
The Rone Estate Auction on June 5th: Own a Rare Piece of Logansport
Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued a total of 40 citations, including one DUI...
Warren County Sheriff’s Office issues 40 citations at safety checkpoint

Latest News

More summer like days ahead!
More summer like days ahead!
More summer like days ahead!
More summer like days ahead!
The humidity stays up through Thursday before lessening a little bit for Friday and the...
Summer-like Stretch Ahead
We'll stay mostly sunny otherwise
A few pop-up thunderstorms possible this week