Getting Hotter Over Next Few Days

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few showers and storms with locally heavy rain possible during the early evening, then mainly clear on the overnight. A few additional showers and storms are possible on Thursday, but Friday and the weekend looks dry. The big story will be the heat as highs get into the lower and middle 90s. The humidity does decrease, so the heat index should not be any higher than the actual air temperature.

High temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s for Friday and Saturday. (David Wolter)

Next week appears to be a little more seasonable with highs in the lower and middle 80s.

