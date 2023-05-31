I-65 Southbound reduced to one lane next two weekends

Friday night, outside and middle lanes will be shifted to the inside lane beginning at 9 p.m. which will continue through the night and into Saturday.
By Allie Hennard
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Elizabethtown, Ky. (WBKO) - Concrete work along Southbound I-65 at the bridge over Rolling Fork River (MM 103.3) on the Bullitt/Hardin County line will require lane reductions during the next two weekends.

Thursday night, June 1, outside and middle lanes will be shifted to the inside lane beginning at 9pm. Work will continue until about midnight.

Friday night, June 2, outside and middle lanes will be shifted to the inside lane beginning at 9pm. Work will continue through the night and into Saturday, June 3.

Outside and middle lanes should reopen around 10 pm Saturday.

Southbound I-65 traffic delays in the Lebanon Junction vicinity will be possible, especially through the day on Saturday.

Multiple message boards will be in place to alert motorists.

Prepare to slow down and merge left when approaching the Exit 105 interchange and be alert for stopped traffic ahead.

Exits 105 and 102 will remain open during work hours.

Plan ahead and check GoKY.ky.gov or use the WAZE App for real-time traffic information.

Work will take place on a similar schedule the following weekend (June 8-11) and will be confirmed with a follow up traffic advisory early next week.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community of Morgantown gathered to celebrate the opening of Charles Black Park.
City of Morgantown celebrates opening of new, $6M park
26-year-old Anissa Sprowles was last seen by family at a residence in Metcalfe County on May...
Metcalfe County woman, two children reported missing
51-year-old Bobby Mosby
Muhlenberg community mourns loss of county fire captain
No injuries reported in Glasgow house fire.
No injuries reported in Monday morning house fire
A police cruiser light bar.
KSP: Stray bullet strikes vehicle traveling along interstate

Latest News

Three students represented Kentucky and 'Visit Hopkinsville' in the 95th Annual Scripps...
Three local students participate in Scripps National Spelling Bee
Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued a total of 40 citations, including one DUI...
Warren County Sheriff’s Office issues 40 citations at safety checkpoint
I-65 southbound reduced to one lane
BG man with Down Syndrome competes in Nashville Half Marathon