I-65 Southbound reduced to one lane next two weekends

Elizabethtown, Ky. (WBKO) - Concrete work along Southbound I-65 at the bridge over Rolling Fork River (MM 103.3) on the Bullitt/Hardin County line will require lane reductions during the next two weekends.

Thursday night, June 1, outside and middle lanes will be shifted to the inside lane beginning at 9pm. Work will continue until about midnight.

Friday night, June 2, outside and middle lanes will be shifted to the inside lane beginning at 9pm. Work will continue through the night and into Saturday, June 3.

Outside and middle lanes should reopen around 10 pm Saturday.

Southbound I-65 traffic delays in the Lebanon Junction vicinity will be possible, especially through the day on Saturday.

Multiple message boards will be in place to alert motorists.

Prepare to slow down and merge left when approaching the Exit 105 interchange and be alert for stopped traffic ahead.

Exits 105 and 102 will remain open during work hours.

Plan ahead and check GoKY.ky.gov or use the WAZE App for real-time traffic information.

Work will take place on a similar schedule the following weekend (June 8-11) and will be confirmed with a follow up traffic advisory early next week.

