Louisville man wanted on several charges caught in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Louisville man who police say was wanted on an active warrant has been caught in Madisonville.

Madisonville police say they were contacted by Louisville police about Louis Coleman.

Officers say while patrolling around an apartment complex they spotted Coleman’s car.

They then saw him getting inside the car.

Officers then initiated a felony traffic stop and arrested Coleman for terroristic threatening and several more charges.

Officers say while searching the car, they also found meth and paraphernalia.

He is now in the Hopkins county Detention Center.

