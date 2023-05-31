MCNP to host night events June 2, 3

Night Sky
Night Sky(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park will be hosting night events this coming weekend.

On Friday, June 2, the park will host a Night Hike at the Echo River trailhead at the Green River parking lot.

The hike begins at 7:45 p.m. and will be led by park rangers.

Hikers are reminded to bring a red flashlight, bug spray and remember that no pets are allowed.

On Saturday, June 3, the park will host “A Better View of the Stars with Ranger Aaron.”

The program starts at 7:30 p.m.

