More summer like days ahead!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Wednesday! Get ready for some summertime heat in the coming days.

We turn back into the middle 80s this afternoon.

There will be a few more spotty afternoon showers and storms in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday, but Friday and the weekend looks mainly sunny and hot with highs around 90.

Our next chance for rain arrives along a weak disturbance, bringing us additional isolated showers into next Monday and Tuesday.

