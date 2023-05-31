Oscar Tshiebwe will turn pro, will not return to Kentucky

Tshiebwe averaged 16.5 points and 13.7 rebounds last season at UK
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After two seasons in a Kentucky uniform, Oscar Tshiebwe has decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and keep his name in the NBA Draft.

The 2022 National Player of the Year is not a projected draft pick, but he has been working out for multiple NBA teams over the last month and performed well at the NBA Combine two weeks ago.

Tshiebwe averaged 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds per game in his first season at Kentucky. He averaged 16.5 points and 13.7 rebounds in his second season. He ranks tied for second in career double-doubles (48), sixth in all-time career rebounds (952), and 48th in scoring (1,117). Tshiebwe is the ninth player in program history to earn consensus All-America honors in at least two seasons.

Oscar Tshiebwe will turn pro
Oscar Tshiebwe will turn pro(UK Athletics)

