Report: Antonio Reeves withdraws from the NBA Draft

Reeves weighing options on where he will play college basketball next season
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)(Wade Payne | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Antonio Reeves has taken his name out of the NBA Draft, and will return to college according to a report by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

It is not clear whether Reeves will return to Kentucky or look for another college team to play for next season.

Reeves transferred to Kentucky from Illinois State. He averaged 14.4 points per game, the second most on the team, while scoring a team-best 80 3-pointers in his one season at UK.

Reeves was the SEC’s Co-Sixth Man of the Year after tallying four games of 20 or more points off the bench, which is the most of any UK player under John Calipari. He paced the Wildcats in scoring in 13 games this season and had 10 games of 20 or more points, including a career-high 37 points in a win at Arkansas.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police cruiser light bar.
KSP: Stray bullet strikes vehicle traveling along interstate
USGS reports 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Calhoun
51-year-old Bobby Mosby
Muhlenberg community mourns loss of county fire captain
The Rone Estate Auction on June 5th: Own a Rare Piece of Logansport
Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued a total of 40 citations, including one DUI...
Warren County Sheriff’s Office issues 40 citations at safety checkpoint

Latest News

The Greenwood community cheers on the softball team as they head to the state tournament
Lady Gator Softball heads to the 2023 State Tournament
WKU Baseball defeated Charlotte, 5-3, to clinch the three-game series win in game two on...
WKU Baseball loses multiple players to the transfer portal
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA...
Oscar Tshiebwe will turn pro, will not return to Kentucky
Sports Connection First Segment
Sports Connection 5-28-23: Sam Royse and Micah “Mac” Bettersworth