Sports Connection 5-28-23: Sam Royse and Micah “Mac” Bettersworth

Sports Connection First Segment
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sports Connection 5-28-23: First segment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb recap the end to the historic year for WKU Baseball after making it to the Conference USA Semifinals and preview the first two rounds of the upcoming 2023 Baseball and Softball State Tournaments. Later they talk to newly retired and legendary Glasgow Baseball Head Coach Sam Royse. Then they talk to one of the best archers in the state, Greenwood Lady Gator and Lindsey Wilson commit Micah “Mac” Bettersworth.

Sports Connection 5-28-23: Sam Royse interview
Sports Connection 5-28-23: Micah "Mac" Bettersworth interview

