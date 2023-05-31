This weeks JA People of Action is The Murphy Construction Group

This weeks JA People of Action is The Murphy Construction Group
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Murphy Construction Group has served South Central Kentucky, Western Kentucky, and the Northern Tennessee area since 1983. Their team provides designing, building, construction management, contracting, renovations, expansions and beyond. They are known for this standard of excellence and integrity within our community and have served as a partner to Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky for multiple years. Throughout the years, their team has supported our JA Inspire Virtual, JA Classic and Hall of Fame. Thank you for your support, Murphy Construction Group!

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

