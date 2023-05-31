Warren County Sheriff’s Office issues 40 citations at safety checkpoint

By Allie Hennard
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office issued 40 citations during a traffic safety checkpoint on Memorial Day Weekend.

Saturday, deputies conducted a traffic safety checkpoint at the intersection of Three Springs Road and Rich Pond Road.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration endorses safety checkpoints as a way to reduce alcohol and drug related crashes and fatalities.

They are also an effective method for enforcing driver licensing, vehicle registration, vehicle insurance, and proper vehicle equipment laws.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued a total of 40 citations, including one DUI arrest, during this traffic safety checkpoint.

The Woodburn Volunteer Fire Department assisted with traffic control and lighting.

There will be more traffic safety checkpoints conducted in the future with those locations to be announced.

