Williams collects multi-hit game in 6-0 Bowling Green loss to Braves

The Hot Rods and the Braves play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch se
By Lauren Floyd
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Carson Williams recorded one of two doubles for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (19-23), along with his seventh multi-hit game of the year, in the club’s 6-0 shutout loss to the Rome Braves (23-23) on Tuesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Braves offense exploded for five runs in the top of the second against Hot Rods starter Keyshawn Askew. David McCabe walked and Bryson Horne singled to put runners on first and third. Jalen Battles committed a fielding error on a ground ball from Geraldo Quintero, allowing McCabe to score t0 move Rome ahead, 1-0. After Brandon Parker walked to load the bases, Kevin Kilpatrick singled to plate Horne and Quintero to make it a 3-0 ballgame. Ignacio Alvarez plated two more runs on an RBI single to increase the Braves lead to 5-0.

In the top of the sixth, Kadon Morton smacked an RBI single off Bowling Green reliever Aneudy Cortorreal that put Rome up 6-0. Bowling Green failed to score in the final three innings, dropping the series opener to Rome, 6-0.

Cedric De Grandpre earned the win (1-0), striking out four and allowing four hits over 5.2 scoreless frames. Askew (2-5) took the loss, lasting 1.2 innings while letting up five runs (one earned) on two hits, three walks, and two strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and the Braves play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. Bowling is set to start RHP Austin Vernon (3-1, 6.94), while Rome brings out RHP Daniel Martinez (2-0, 1.98).

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community of Morgantown gathered to celebrate the opening of Charles Black Park.
City of Morgantown celebrates opening of new, $6M park
26-year-old Anissa Sprowles was last seen by family at a residence in Metcalfe County on May...
Metcalfe County woman, two children reported missing
51-year-old Bobby Mosby
Muhlenberg community mourns loss of county fire captain
No injuries reported in Glasgow house fire.
No injuries reported in Monday morning house fire
A police cruiser light bar.
KSP: Stray bullet strikes vehicle traveling along interstate

Latest News

Williams collects multi-hit game in 6-0 Bowling Green loss to Braves
AJ Fiechter walks it off for the Tops 10-9 win over FAU in the first round of the C-USA...
WKU Baseball’s AJ Fiechter enters the transfer portal
Nashville Predators' Michael McCarron (47) celebrates after scoring a goal against St. Louis...
Nashville Predators fire head coach John Hynes
Glasgow High School Coach Sam Royse reflects on more than 30 years as the head coach of the...
Glasgow baseball coach reflects on career as retirement nears