Williams collects multi-hit game in 6-0 Bowling Green loss to Braves

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Carson Williams recorded one of two doubles for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (19-23), along with his seventh multi-hit game of the year, in the club’s 6-0 shutout loss to the Rome Braves (23-23) on Tuesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Braves offense exploded for five runs in the top of the second against Hot Rods starter Keyshawn Askew. David McCabe walked and Bryson Horne singled to put runners on first and third. Jalen Battles committed a fielding error on a ground ball from Geraldo Quintero, allowing McCabe to score t0 move Rome ahead, 1-0. After Brandon Parker walked to load the bases, Kevin Kilpatrick singled to plate Horne and Quintero to make it a 3-0 ballgame. Ignacio Alvarez plated two more runs on an RBI single to increase the Braves lead to 5-0.

In the top of the sixth, Kadon Morton smacked an RBI single off Bowling Green reliever Aneudy Cortorreal that put Rome up 6-0. Bowling Green failed to score in the final three innings, dropping the series opener to Rome, 6-0.

Cedric De Grandpre earned the win (1-0), striking out four and allowing four hits over 5.2 scoreless frames. Askew (2-5) took the loss, lasting 1.2 innings while letting up five runs (one earned) on two hits, three walks, and two strikeouts.

The Hot Rods and the Braves play game two of a six-game series on Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. Bowling is set to start RHP Austin Vernon (3-1, 6.94), while Rome brings out RHP Daniel Martinez (2-0, 1.98).

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.