WKU Baseball loses multiple players to the transfer portal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Just a few days after the Hilltopper baseball team’s run in the C-USA Tournament came to a close, multiple players have announced via Twitter that they will be entering the transfer portal.

AJ Fiechter was the first to make the announcement, but many other Toppers have followed.

Sophomore catcher Ty Batusich finished the 2023 season with a .243 batting average, 27 RBI, and six home runs.

I would like to thank Western Kentucky for the last two years but with that being said I have decided to enter the transfer portal.

Ty Batusich

2 years of eligibility left

C, 1b

Video on synergy

Phone: 815-593-6368

Email: tybots44@yahoo.com pic.twitter.com/nTCyGKSHPd — Ty batusich (@ty_batusich) May 30, 2023

All-Freshman Team selection Lukas Farris will enter the portal after one year on the hill.

Farris notched arguably the most prolific rookie season at the plate in program history, leading the team in home runs (13), RBI (43), and slugging percentage (.572).

I would like to thank Western Kentucky University for giving me the opportunity to fulfill my dream. However, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and explore opportunities elsewhere

- 3 years of eligibility

- OF/1B

- Freshman All-Conference

- WKU Freshman Athlete OTY pic.twitter.com/genfBiJ6sg — Lukas Farris (@FarrisLukas) May 31, 2023

Sophomore infielder Brett Blomquist takes his talents to the transfer portal with a .281 batting average, 14 RBI, and two home runs in the 2023 season.

I would like to thank Western Kentucky for allowing me to fulfill one of my goals of playing college baseball.

With that being said I will be transferring for my last 2 years of college.

Email: bblomquist2@gmail.com

Cell: 770-851-6247 pic.twitter.com/uP3NYh2wgB — Brett Blomquist (@BrettBlomquist3) May 31, 2023

Redshirt freshman outfielder Eli Watson made an appearance in 12 games during the 2023 season. Watson racked up six RBI and a home run.

I’ve entered the transfer portal

3yrs of Eligibility

OF, 1B

502-415-1136

Eli23watson@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/d9n2wXSqlA — Eli Watson (@easy3_e) May 31, 2023

Bryson Arnette joins the portal after taking a redshirt year at WKU.

Arnette played two seasons at John A. Logan Community College where he appeared in 78 games, slashed .331/.396/.593, had 82 hits, 64 RBI, 15 doubles, one triple, and 16 home runs.

I have entered the transfer portal - last year redshirted at WKU. 3B with ability to play 2B. Previously at @LoganVolsBsbl

Logan stats - BA .336 / OBP .397 / HR 15 / RBI 61



pic.twitter.com/HjX83vIz1F — Bryson arnette (@Arnette42bryson) May 30, 2023

