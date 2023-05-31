WKU Baseball loses multiple players to the transfer portal
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Just a few days after the Hilltopper baseball team’s run in the C-USA Tournament came to a close, multiple players have announced via Twitter that they will be entering the transfer portal.
AJ Fiechter was the first to make the announcement, but many other Toppers have followed.
Sophomore catcher Ty Batusich finished the 2023 season with a .243 batting average, 27 RBI, and six home runs.
All-Freshman Team selection Lukas Farris will enter the portal after one year on the hill.
Farris notched arguably the most prolific rookie season at the plate in program history, leading the team in home runs (13), RBI (43), and slugging percentage (.572).
Sophomore infielder Brett Blomquist takes his talents to the transfer portal with a .281 batting average, 14 RBI, and two home runs in the 2023 season.
Redshirt freshman outfielder Eli Watson made an appearance in 12 games during the 2023 season. Watson racked up six RBI and a home run.
Bryson Arnette joins the portal after taking a redshirt year at WKU.
Arnette played two seasons at John A. Logan Community College where he appeared in 78 games, slashed .331/.396/.593, had 82 hits, 64 RBI, 15 doubles, one triple, and 16 home runs.
