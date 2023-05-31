WKU Football announces broadcast plans, kick off times for 2023 slate

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football has announced broadcast plans and kickoff times for 11 of its 12 matchups during the 2023 season.

With the move to October midweek games, three of WKU’s games are scheduled to be on ESPNU with five additional games on ESPN Platforms, including a week two broadcast on ESPN+ against Houston Christian.

Additionally, the Hilltoppers road contest against Ohio State will be televised on Fox while the home opener against South Florida and week five game against Middle Tennessee will appear on CBS Sports Network.

Kickoff times and television details for the nonconference road game at Troy will be announced later.

The Tops open the 2023 campaign in Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2 against South Florida at 2:30 p.m. on CBSSN.

Following opening week, WKU will host its second consecutive home game against Houston Christian on Parent and Family Weekend with game time posted for 6 p.m.

Week three consists of a road matchup against Big Ten opponent, Ohio State for a 3 p.m. kickoff time on Fox in Columbus, Ohio.

Following its week four trip at Troy, the Hilltoppers will return home to open Conference USA play with a primetime matchup against Middle Tennessee scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff time on CBSSN.

WKU’s October schedule features three midweek games with each of them being televised on ESPNU.

The Tops will travel to Ruston, Louisiana to take on Louisiana Tech on Thursday, Oct. 5 with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.

After a bye week, WKU will hit the road once more to play, new C-USA member, Jacksonville State on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

The Hilltoppers will round out the midweek schedule at home against Liberty on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m.

All November games will appear on various ESPN Platforms, which are subject to a 12-day selection window and all kick times are subject to change based upon television placement.

After a week 11 contest at UTEP at 8 p.m., the Hilltoppers will return home for two games against new C-USA members, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State with WKU celebrating homecoming against the Aggies and senior day against the Bearkats, both with a start time of 2:30 p.m.

The Tops will conclude the regular season with a road matchup at FIU beginning at 2 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Sept. 2 vs South Florida – 2:30 p.m. – CBSSN

Sept. 9 vs Houston Christian – 6 p.m. – ESPN+

Sept. 16 at Ohio State – 3 p.m. – FOX

Sept. 23 at Troy – TBD – TBD

Sept. 28 vs Middle Tennessee – 6:30 p.m. – CBSSN

Oct. 5 at Louisiana Tech – 7 p.m. – ESPNU

Oct. 17 at Jacksonville State – 6:30 p.m. – ESPNU

Oct. 24 vs Liberty – 6:30 p.m. – ESPNU

Nov. 4 at UTEP – 8 p.m.* – ESPN Platforms

Nov. 11 vs New Mexico State– 2:30 p.m.* – ESPN Platforms

Nov. 18 vs Sam Houston State – 2:30 p.m.* – ESPN Platforms

Nov. 25 at FIU – 2 p.m.* – ESPN Platforms

(All times Central)

*subject to change

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.