4 children die in Memphis apartment fire; father detained

A fire in a South Memphis neighborhood killed four children Wednesday afternoon, and police...
A fire in a South Memphis neighborhood killed four children Wednesday afternoon, and police detained their father, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A fire in a South Memphis neighborhood killed four children Wednesday afternoon, and police detained their father, authorities said.

The blaze erupted shortly before 3 p.m. at a two-story apartment building in the Washington Heights area. It took around 50 firefighters about a half-hour to control the fire, the Memphis Fire Department tweeted.

Four children, including a 6-year-old, a 2-year-old and two 4-year-olds, were found inside a back bedroom during rescue operations, according to the Fire Department.

WREG-TV reported that the children’s grandfather said the children, two boys and two girls, were at home with their father while their mother ran an errand.

Memphis police said they detained the father, but his name and other details weren’t immediately released.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police cruiser light bar.
KSP: Stray bullet strikes vehicle traveling along interstate
USGS reports 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Calhoun
51-year-old Bobby Mosby
Muhlenberg community mourns loss of county fire captain
The Rone Estate Auction on June 5th: Own a Rare Piece of Logansport
Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued a total of 40 citations, including one DUI...
Warren County Sheriff’s Office issues 40 citations at safety checkpoint

Latest News

The history behind the Duncan Hines iconic logo
Bowling Green-Warren County Human Society helping with outdoor cat overpopulation
Crime Stoppers: Car Break-ins
Former President Donald Trump, Greg Norman, LIV Golf CEO, right, and Paul Myler, deputy head of...
Reports: Prosecutors have tape of Trump discussing holding onto classified doc after leaving office
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Amputation frees woman from collapsed Iowa building debris