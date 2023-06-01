“Beautifi-65″ Project’s Northern Gate construction nearly complete

Bowling Green project “Beautifi-65″ continues construction alongside I-65 in an effort to add scenery to the highway.(Mason Fletcher)
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green project “Beautifi-65″ continues construction alongside I-65 in an effort to add scenery to the highway.

Last year, Governor Andy Beshear awarded the 2022 “Beautify the Bluegrass” award to Warren County’s “Beautifi-65″ project which planned to construct a sign to welcome travelers into Warren County.

Now, after beginning in 2019, the project is nearing completion.

The sign is located just off exit 30 on I-65 and is visible from the highway in an effort to attract travelers on I-65 to Bowling Green.

Former Bowling Green Mayor Johnny Web is leading the project and estimates it to cost around $5 million. Still, Webb is confident that the sign, along with other additions included in the project, will promote economic growth and add an overall sense of pride to Warren County citizens to be from the Bowling Green area.

