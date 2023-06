BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.

Autumn Griffin, 16, was last seen on May 30.

She is 5′6″ tall and weighs 125 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 270-393-4000.

