Burglaries along 31-W Bypass attributed to local eighth-grader

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -After two break-ins in as many days, The Hive has identified the perpetrator as an area 13-year-old after security camera footage was released on social media.

Founder of The Hive, Laura Orsland, says that the unnamed minor stole roughly $300 in small bills and coins, made through Hive members’ vending machine business. Windows were also broken, an outdoor swing was damaged, and they will need an updated security system. Donations are always welcome and will assist in the cost of repairs.

Despite damages and losses, Orsland hopes that the young man responsible finds the help that he needs.

“If it was an older person, and old enough to really be held accountable, I’d feel aggravated. But the fact that it’s a kid just makes me feel sad, really. He just needs somebody to help him figure things out,” said Orsland.

While the eighth-grader was caught on camera for the break-in two days ago, a suspect has not been identified for last night’s break-in. Businesses along the bypass are encouraged to remain vigilant and lock any entry points at night.

“They tried again last night. I don’t know if it was the same kid because I know from what we shared on Facebook of the camera footage, what I thought was probably an older teenager was actually an eighth-grader,” said Orsland.

Orsland reiterated that she hopes the young man finds the help he needs and offered to meet him herself to see if a difference can be made.

“Honestly, I would love to sit down with him. Really, I don’t know if that’s possible, I don’t know how any of this works really,” said Orsland. “I just know that kid needs some help, and somebody needs to catch it before he gets into some really serious stuff. If you’re that bold in eighth grade, unless something changes, it’s not going to get better. I think he probably really needs a hug.”

