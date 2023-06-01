Chris Livingston is one and done at Kentucky

Livingston played in all 34 games, including 26 starts, for the Wildcats in his freshman season
Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg (33) and Kentucky forward Chris Livingston (24) go after a rebound...
Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg (33) and Kentucky forward Chris Livingston (24) go after a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)(Young Kwak | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky freshman Chris Livingston has decided to keep his name in the NBA Draft after one season in Lexington according to a report.

Livingston has been going through the draft process of meeting with NBA teams individually and at the NBA Combine.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound wing improved throughout his one season at Kentucky. He played in all 34 games, including 26 starts, for the Wildcats in his freshman season, averaging 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Sports Illustrated has Livingston projected as a mid-to-late first-round pick, although several other publications don’t have Livingston listed as a potential draft pick.

