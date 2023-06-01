Counts to compete in 2023 Miss Kentucky Competition

Rachel Counts
Rachel Counts(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green native Rachel Counts will compete in the 2023 Miss Kentucky Competition set for June 18-July 1 at SKyPAC.

Counts is the daughter of Kevin and Tanya Counts.

She is a rising junior at the University of Louisville majoring in nursing.

Rachel will be singing “Heart of Stone” from the musical “Six” for her talent performance, and with her community service initiative, “Caps for Kaylee,” she is working to make a difference with helping end childhood cancer.

The pageant can be watched online by clicking here.

