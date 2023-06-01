Crime Stoppers: BG Car Break-ins

Bowling Green Police are investigating several car break-ins that all occurred in the same neighborhood.
By Gene Birk
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating thefts from vehicles.

These thefts were committed between midnight and 4:00 a.m. the night of May 28, 2023, in the 1500 block of Kenilwood Way.

Multiple vehicles in the area had items taken from inside of them.

The suspects attempted to gain entry into several other vehicles in the surrounding area.

