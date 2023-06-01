Former Warren County jail employee indicted after sexual crimes investigation

Aaron V. Bommarito, 28, of Franklin has been indicted in connection to an alleged sex crime...
Aaron V. Bommarito, 28, of Franklin has been indicted in connection to an alleged sex crime while he was employed at the Warren County Regional Jail in 2021.(Warren County Regional Jail)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A former employee at the Warren County Regional Jail has been indicted after an investigation into an alleged sexual crime.

Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon requested an investigation into a complaint of inappropriate sexual conduct, according to a Thursday news release from Kentucky State Police.

Police said Aaron V. Bommarito, 28, of Franklin has been indicted in connection to the alleged crime. The investigation was presented to a Warren County grand jury and the indictment was issued.

The alleged incident occurred in September 2021. Police said Bommarito was no longer employed at the jail after three months there.

Bommarito was arrested May 26, 2023, and charged with one count of third-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree official misconduct.

KSP Post 3 is still investigating the incident. The Warren County jailer and staff have also assisted.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crashes into home
Injury collision reported on Gordon Avenue
Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued a total of 40 citations, including one DUI...
Warren County Sheriff’s Office issues 40 citations at safety checkpoint
Official Adjudicator Michael Empric recently presented Dolly Parton with the official...
Dolly Parton claims 3 new Guinness World Records titles
One man has died after drowning at Green River Lake State Park
Man dies after drowning at Green River Lake in Taylor County
I-65 Southbound reduced to one lane next two weekends

Latest News

Green River Ferry temporarily closed due to low water conditions
Autumn Griffin
BGPD searching for missing teen
June South Central Bank 3DG Recipient: South Central Kentucky Council of the Blind
Rachel Counts
Counts to compete in 2023 Miss Kentucky Competition