Former Warren County jail employee indicted after sexual crimes investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – A former employee at the Warren County Regional Jail has been indicted after an investigation into an alleged sexual crime.

Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon requested an investigation into a complaint of inappropriate sexual conduct, according to a Thursday news release from Kentucky State Police.

Police said Aaron V. Bommarito, 28, of Franklin has been indicted in connection to the alleged crime. The investigation was presented to a Warren County grand jury and the indictment was issued.

The alleged incident occurred in September 2021. Police said Bommarito was no longer employed at the jail after three months there.

Bommarito was arrested May 26, 2023, and charged with one count of third-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree official misconduct.

KSP Post 3 is still investigating the incident. The Warren County jailer and staff have also assisted.

