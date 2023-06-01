Hot and Dry

The summer heat will be kicking Friday and through the weekend as humidity levels lower a bit.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Only a few isolated storms expected through sunset this evening. Temperatures are turning hotter for Friday and the weekend. Expect highs in the lower 90s. Remember the sunscreen, stay hydrated, and watch the paws on the pets.

Temperatures soar into the 90s with little to no rain expected this weekend. (David Wolter)

Next week looks a little more seasonable. Only a few widely scattered showers and storms are in the forecast as we get into the first full week of the month of June.

