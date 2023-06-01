Kentuckians say goodbye to Deputy Caleb Conley

By Julia Sandor, Lucy Bryson and Amber Philpott
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marked an emotional day for many in Kentucky as Deputy Caleb Conley was laid to rest.

Deputy Conley was shot and killed during a traffic stop on I-75.

His funeral service was held Thursday at Scott County High School:

Hundreds came to honor Deputy Conley at his funeral service. Family, friends, classmates, colleagues, and even those who never knew him shared in the grief of an officer’s life being cut short.

Those who worked with Deputy Conley day in and day out knew they worked with someone who loved his job, serving the public, and loving his family.

“Men like Caleb lived each and every day to the fullest. That was a light that should give us all hope,” said Brian Ray, Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office chaplain.

Two of the most important women in his life, his wife and mother, spoke of their grief and memories of Caleb.

“Caleb was an exceptional father. He loved his children so much. He would do anything to just see them smile,” said Rachel Conley, Caleb’s wife. “As for our marriage, I could not have asked God for a better husband.”

Caleb’s mother, Jolene Conley, talked about Caleb’s desire to be a police officer from a young age. “Since the age of three, he would desire to become a police officer like his father and his uncle. He wanted to be just like them,” she said.

After the funeral, a massive funeral procession of around 500 vehicles escorted Conley from Georgetown to his hometown of Cynthiana. People lined the route to pay their respects as the procession made its way to Conley’s final resting place at Battle Grove Cemetery.

The services were all set up by Supporting Heroes, and they say Deputy Conley was a hero long before this tragedy.

“He was a hero, not because of what happened last Monday night. Not because of how he died but because of how he lived,” said Eric Johnson with Supporting Heroes. “And day after day, he went into harm’s way trying to protect the citizens of Scott County. He knew the risks, but every day he continued to serve and answer the calls for help.”

Conley served in the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for four years and, before that, in the U.S. Army for eight years. People describe Deputy Conley as a dedicated worker who always went above and beyond.

