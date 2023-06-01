Lady Gator Softball heads to the 2023 State Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Greenwood Lady Gator softball team loaded the bus and headed to Lexington Wednesday afternoon as they are set to play in the 2023 State Tournament after taking the 4th Region title last week.

The entire Gator community came out to cheer on the girls as this is the Lady Gators’ first time heading to the big dance since 2014.

Cassie Litton was a part of the 44-0 team at Greenwood that won the state championship in 2013, and she says this experience is unlike anything else because her younger sisters, Hannah and Lydia Kirby, are on this years team. It’s something they will now all get to share together.

“It’s an amazing experience to watch. It’s surreal to not only have experienced it, but to be able to come back and support the girls that I used to coach and my sisters as well. It’s an amazing experience being able to have that with my family once again, and my daughter watching from the stands this time,” Litton said. “What I told my sisters last week when they were playing in the championship game against South Warren was to leave it all on the field. Regret nothing. If you make a mistake, you know, keep going. Keep pushing. It’s not over ‘til it’s over.”

Greenwood (19-13) will play Mercy (27-6) in the first round of the 2023 KHSAA Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Softball State Tournament next Thursday evening at 6 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. CT at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, KY.

