Lady Gator Softball heads to the 2023 State Tournament

The Greenwood community cheers on the softball team as they head to the state tournament
The Greenwood community cheers on the softball team as they head to the state tournament(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Greenwood Lady Gator softball team loaded the bus and headed to Lexington Wednesday afternoon as they are set to play in the 2023 State Tournament after taking the 4th Region title last week.

The entire Gator community came out to cheer on the girls as this is the Lady Gators’ first time heading to the big dance since 2014.

Cassie Litton was a part of the 44-0 team at Greenwood that won the state championship in 2013, and she says this experience is unlike anything else because her younger sisters, Hannah and Lydia Kirby, are on this years team. It’s something they will now all get to share together.

“It’s an amazing experience to watch. It’s surreal to not only have experienced it, but to be able to come back and support the girls that I used to coach and my sisters as well. It’s an amazing experience being able to have that with my family once again, and my daughter watching from the stands this time,” Litton said. “What I told my sisters last week when they were playing in the championship game against South Warren was to leave it all on the field. Regret nothing. If you make a mistake, you know, keep going. Keep pushing. It’s not over ‘til it’s over.”

Greenwood (19-13) will play Mercy (27-6) in the first round of the 2023 KHSAA Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Softball State Tournament next Thursday evening at 6 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. CT at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, KY.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police cruiser light bar.
KSP: Stray bullet strikes vehicle traveling along interstate
USGS reports 3.0 magnitude earthquake near Calhoun
51-year-old Bobby Mosby
Muhlenberg community mourns loss of county fire captain
The Rone Estate Auction on June 5th: Own a Rare Piece of Logansport
Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued a total of 40 citations, including one DUI...
Warren County Sheriff’s Office issues 40 citations at safety checkpoint

Latest News

WKU Baseball defeated Charlotte, 5-3, to clinch the three-game series win in game two on...
WKU Baseball loses multiple players to the transfer portal
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Report: Antonio Reeves withdraws from the NBA Draft
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA...
Oscar Tshiebwe will turn pro, will not return to Kentucky
Sports Connection First Segment
Sports Connection 5-28-23: Sam Royse and Micah “Mac” Bettersworth