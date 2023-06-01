Lane closures with width restriction to be in place on Interstate 65 in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A bridge maintenance project will create lane closures and a width restriction on Interstate 65 near Exit 6 in Simpson County next week.

On Sunday night, northbound I-65 will be down to one lane from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the area of Exit 6 while crews are setting up traffic control.

The width restriction of 11 feet will be in place beginning at that time as well.

The interstate will remain down to two lanes with the 11-foot width restriction during daytime and nighttime hours for the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed by Friday, June 9.

Motorists should expect delays and use slower speeds while in this area.

The lane closures are to repair the driving surface on the northbound bridge at Exit 6.

