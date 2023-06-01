Large tool shed burns down in Ohio County
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORDSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Fordsville firefighters say a large shed burned down.
It happened on Easton Road near County Line Road.
Fordsville firefighters say it was a large shed with a tractor and more things inside.
Crews say the shed was a total loss, but they say their efforts saved a nearby barn.
Firefighters from Whitesville and Dundee also helped with the efforts.
Officials say the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.