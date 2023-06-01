Large tool shed burns down in Ohio County

Fire crews battle a large shed fire in Ohio County just north of Fordsville.
Fire crews battle a large shed fire in Ohio County just north of Fordsville.(Fordsville Fire Department)
By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORDSVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Fordsville firefighters say a large shed burned down.

It happened on Easton Road near County Line Road.

Fordsville firefighters say it was a large shed with a tractor and more things inside.

Crews say the shed was a total loss, but they say their efforts saved a nearby barn.

Firefighters from Whitesville and Dundee also helped with the efforts.

Officials say the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crashes into home
Injury collision reported on Gordon Avenue
Autumn Griffin
BGPD searching for missing teen
One man has died after drowning at Green River Lake State Park
Man dies after drowning at Green River Lake in Taylor County
Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued a total of 40 citations, including one DUI...
Warren County Sheriff’s Office issues 40 citations at safety checkpoint
Aaron V. Bommarito, 28, of Franklin has been indicted in connection to an alleged sex crime...
Former Warren County jail employee indicted after sexual crimes investigation

Latest News

Lane closures with width restriction to be in place on Interstate 65 in Simpson County
View from the Hill reporter retires
View from the Hill reporter changing her view
Aaron V. Bommarito, 28, of Franklin has been indicted in connection to an alleged sex crime...
Former Warren County jail employee indicted after sexual crimes investigation
The world famous Twin Spires of historic Churchill Downs.
Churchill Downs announces steps to improve safety
Green River Ferry temporarily closed due to low water conditions