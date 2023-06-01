Road crews preparing to work on Highway 100 in Simpson County

By William Battle
Jun. 1, 2023
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 road crews are preparing a section of KY 100/ West Cedar Street in Franklin for a long-term rehabilitation project.

The road will remain open this week. However, motorists should expect lane closures between KY 1008 and High Street.

KYTC held a public meeting on May 15 in Franklin to provide information and answer questions from residents interested in the details of the project.

Preparation work has started along the route between KY 1008 McLendon Road and U.S. 31-W North Main Street.

Road closure during the project is necessary to complete the stabilization of the roadway subgrade followed by resurfacing. This should address ongoing complaints about potholes and other structural complaints along that section of the road.

A detour using KY 1008, KY 383, and U.S. 31-W will be marked with signs instructing motorists in the area.

Large vehicles such as farm equipment and tractor-trailers are encouraged to use KY 1008 and smaller vehicles KY 383.

The road closure is expected to last through most of the summer.

