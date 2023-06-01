Robertson’s go-ahead single leads Hot Rods to 2-0 win over Rome

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Austin Vernon collected five strikeouts over 5.0 scoreless frames and Blake Robertson put the Bowling Green Hot Rods (20-23) in the lead with an RBI single in the seventh to help complete a 2-0 shutout win over the Rome Braves (23-24) on Wednesday night at Bowling green Ballpark.

The Hot Rods scored the first runs of the game in the bottom of the seventh against Braves reliever Jonathan Hughes. Nick Schnell singled and moved up to second on a wild pitch. After Kenny Piper walked, Schnell scored on a base hit off the bat of Robertson that put the Hot Rods up 1-0. With Piper at third, Gionti Turner hit a ground ball to second that allowed Piper to score and make it 2-0. Bowling Green relievers Antonio Jimenez and Alfredo Zarraga shutout the Braves during innings eight and nine, carrying the Hot Rods to a 2-0 win.

Jimenez (2-2) earned the win, striking out two and letting up two hits over 2.0 scoreless frames. Hughes (0-2) collected the loss, allowing two runs on two hits, two walks, and two strikeouts over 2.0 innings. Zarraga (2) notched the save, striking out two and walking one in a scoreless ninth.

Bowling Green and Rome play game three of a six-game series on Thursday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. The Hot Rods are starting RHP J.J. Goss (1-2, 5.89), while the Braves are rolling out RHP Luis Vargas (3-2, 5.79)

