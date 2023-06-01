South Warren Baseball heads to the big dance for the first time since 2019

Spartans community cheers on the baseball team as they head to the state tournament
Spartans community cheers on the baseball team as they head to the state tournament(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Early Thursday morning, the South Warren Spartans baseball team gathered as one before loading the bus and heading to Lexington for the 2023 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament presented by UK Healthcare.

This is the Spartans first appearance in the tournament since 2019.

South Warren took the 4th Region title in comeback fashion, defeating Bowling Green 7-3.

The Spartans take the field on Friday, Jun. 2 at 1:30 p.m. ET at Counter Clocks Field as they face Breathitt County in the first round of the tournament.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crashes into home
Injury collision reported on Gordon Avenue
Autumn Griffin
BGPD searching for missing teen
One man has died after drowning at Green River Lake State Park
Man dies after drowning at Green River Lake in Taylor County
Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued a total of 40 citations, including one DUI...
Warren County Sheriff’s Office issues 40 citations at safety checkpoint
Aaron V. Bommarito, 28, of Franklin has been indicted in connection to an alleged sex crime...
Former Warren County jail employee indicted after sexual crimes investigation

Latest News

WKU Baseball Summer Youth Camps
WKU Baseball to hold youth summer camps starting June 5th
Lady Gator Softball heads to the 2023 State Tournament
Robertson’s go-ahead single leads Hot Rods to 2-0 win over Rome
Dru Baker steals third to put BG in scoring position
Robertson’s go-ahead single leads Hot Rods to 2-0 win over Rome