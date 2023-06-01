South Warren Baseball heads to the big dance for the first time since 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Early Thursday morning, the South Warren Spartans baseball team gathered as one before loading the bus and heading to Lexington for the 2023 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament presented by UK Healthcare.

This is the Spartans first appearance in the tournament since 2019.

South Warren took the 4th Region title in comeback fashion, defeating Bowling Green 7-3.

The Spartans take the field on Friday, Jun. 2 at 1:30 p.m. ET at Counter Clocks Field as they face Breathitt County in the first round of the tournament.

