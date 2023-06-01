BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a comfortable start to the day this morning with many of us waking up to the low to middle 60s.

Sunny with more rounds of pop up showers!

Clear skies are expected for the morning commute, but rain chances ramp up later this morning and through this afternoon. Much like yesterday, today will feature off and on spotty summer showers and storms. We crank up the heat just in time for the weekend - highs will be in the 90s! Make sure you bring the sunscreen, stay hydrated, and watch the paws on the pets. Next week looks a bit cooler. Isolated summer showers roll back in by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.