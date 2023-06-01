View from the Hill reporter changing her view

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After 15 years of writing, producing, shooting, editing and airing View From the Hill, reporter Amy Bingham is hanging up her microphone.

Prior to her 15 years at WKU, Bingham spent 15 years with WBKO News, at one time or another filling every position in the department.

“What do I remember about it? Oh gosh, that it was family,” she said. “That it was a lot of close friendships that I had made over the 15 years that I had worked here. And experienced a lot of life while I was here. "

It prepared Bingham for the Communications and Marketing job she got at WKU, where she showcased academics, athletics, research, human interest stories and more.

“It really was right up my ally,” said Bingham. “To go back to my alma mater and spread positive news about a variety of things at the university. So I was at WBKO for 15 years, and now I’ve been at WKU for 15 years, so I’m not sure if 15 is my number or what, but I just felt like it was time. It was time to go ahead and make a change and do something different.”

She may miss some of the things she got to do on the Hill.

“What I loved about the job was getting to focus on something entirely different every week,” she said. “It was never the same story. I even tried not to cover the same event multiple years in row. However, after having been there 15 years, there was quite a bit of overlap.”

Bingham’s entire family graduated from WKU.

“We did. In fact, my daughter and my husband graduated together in 2018.....and then my son just graduated last year, so we are all Hilltoppers,” she said.

Speaking of family that’s what Amy plans to focus on now.

“I’m about to become a grandmother. And I’m about to have a new daughter-in-law this summer, so I really am looking forward to focusing on that,” she said.

